Viral Video Today: Fake eye lashes with a full-face of glam makeup is a recent makeup trend that some people like men and kids think are real. A heartwarming video is doing the rounds of social media where a little boy can be seen crying as he thought her mother was hurting herself by out her eyelashes, as he doesn’t understand the concept of the makeup product.Also Read - Viral Video: School Girl Adorably Dances to Pushpa Song Saami Saami, Internet Calls Her a Rockstar | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by video content creator Neha Nitin Nagpal. The reel has gone viral with over 2.6 million views. “When your baby can feel the pain for painless thing. This is called pure love and my baby @divitnagpal felt the same. Love you. Best feeling,” the caption reads. Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Women Groove & Twerk to Kala Chashma, Internet Says 'Oye Hoye Gazab' | Watch

In the clip, Neha seems like she just came home from an event and is taking off her makeup. However, when she starts pulling out her fake lashes, her son thinks his mom is ripping out her real eyelashes, which would obviously hurt. “Nahi Mumma, nahi!,” the boy says while bursting into tears. He pulls her mom’s hand to stop her from hurting herself. His mom still goes on to remove her lashes and kisses her son for loving her so much. If that isn’t one of the sweetest things ever on the internet, we don’t know what is. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Boy Snatches Cone From Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Internet in Hysterics. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY CRYING AFTER MOTHER PULLS OUT FAKE LASHES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Nitin Nagpal (@nehakalra46)

Netizens found the video adorable pointing out that the boy loves her mother so much that he can’t see her in pain. “It feels like koi to hai jo aapse bohot pyar karta hai,” a user commented. “Arey how cute yaar,” another user wrote. “awww , i desire this type of bby in my future,” a third user wrote.

That was just cuteness overload!