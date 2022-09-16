Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on social media that many of us can relate to. While eating Korean, Japanese or Chinese food, a lot of people struggle to eat comfortably with chopsticks. Dishes like sushi and ramen are becoming more and more popular around the world and the fun of eating them is with chopsticks only, not forks. Adults can often be seen finding it hard to hold the chopsticks properly but they somehow manage to eat with them. The task is much harder for children, who are usually provided with training chopsticks that make it easier for them to eat sushi or other Asian dishes.Also Read - Viral Video: Calf Runs To Cemetery To Say Goodbye To Dead Owner, Cries Beside His Body. Watch

This kid is literally all of us who can't eat sushi with chopsticks and end up breaking it to pieces. The video shows a little boy sitting in his high chair and struggling to eat the Japanese delicacy as he's holding one chopstick in each of his hands. He cries as he continues to fail to eat sushi with chopsticks like the grownups around him and yells in frustration when it breaks.

The reel was shared on Instagram by the page 'baby_videos5' with the following caption: "Don't cry, you can eat sushi with your hands." It has gone viral with over 4.9 million views and 63k likes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and found the video super relatable. "It's ok. My chopsticks skills are just as bad," a user commented. "Frustrating can't bloody pick it up," another user wrote. "Next time ask for child's chopsticks," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KID STRUGGLING TO EAT SUSHI WITH CHOPSTICKS HERE:

Can you relate to this kid?