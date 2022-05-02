Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. Demonstrating the same, a little boy is being hailed online for his kindness after he gave water bottles to roadside flower sellers. The heartfelt video has gone viral on social media and people are praising him for his compassion and generosity.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Son Runs Over To Hug Her As She Walks Down The Aisle. Watch

In the video, a young boy named Ayaan is seen walking down the road, while carrying a package of Bisleri water bottles. He then hands over the water bottles to flower sellers who are sitting on the footpath. He goes to all them, one by one, offering bottles while also talking to them. Touched by his act, an old woman is seen giving the boy blessings which immediately brings a smile to his face.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the video and wrote, ”Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone’s Day Special..”

Watch the video here:

Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ln8HYxqz9U — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 1, 2022

The heartfelt video has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the boy for being such a kind soul. Many others thanked the officer for sharing the video. One user wrote, ”he smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.” Another user commented, ”.These kinda acts need to be posted on public platforms so that more and more people will be inspired and will to do so… But people like u will just give gyann….”

See more reactions:

It's highly impressive Young kid reveals the fact of real need/help in this summer Keep it up baby — LAKSHMI K (@LAKSHMIAAO) May 1, 2022

|| सत्य प्रेम करुणा ||

Life is not about being only rich 🤑, popular but being humble and kind.💞 — Shraddha Dodiya (@ShraddhaDodiya5) May 1, 2022

Anyone noticed the blessing from the bottom of heart🤗

& smile of a kid??? — Raj Havanoor (@havanoor77) May 1, 2022

प्रकृति को खराब करके कौन किसको खुशी दे सकता है ।

Act sensible🙏

Instead of teaching kindness, teach them to make earth beautiful. 🙏 https://t.co/Y2E7whCdE5 — Dhrupad Kishore (@dhrupadkishore) May 2, 2022

I am so happy with this kindness 😊💕😊 💕 but world will be more happy if a star kid or a rich spoil kid do this on more bigger level except spending and show offing the money and fame on their social medias . 😞😞 https://t.co/cBDiWkOr0I — Pulkit Parmar (@PulkitParmar29) May 1, 2022

Let's all give a loud cheer 🤟🏾 to this spirit.https://t.co/Nw8gySm4zq — Munish (@testuser3124) May 1, 2022

