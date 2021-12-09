Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. Demonstrating the same, a little boy is being hailed online for his kindness after he fed water to a thirsty dog. The heartfelt video has gone viral on social media and people are praising him for his compassion and generosity. In the video, the boy is seen trying his best to quench the thirst of a dog. Though the heavy handpump is difficult for him to operate, he tries to draw water out of it with all his might. He pushes the handle and jumps in order to draw water from it. As a few drops of water come out, the dog is seen quenching his thirst.Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Goes to The Gym & Performs Crunches, Leaves The Internet Laughing Hard | Watch

The video has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter with a caption that says ‘No matter how small the stature, anyone can help someone as much as possible.’

Watch the video here:

The heartfelt video has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the boy for being such a kind soul. Many others thanked the officer for sharing the video. One user wrote, ”Humanity never sees the age, height, knowledge… its comes from inner heart to help others..”. Another commented, ”I wish the whole world be like this.”

when u teach sensitivity towards animals to a child, it benefits both. — monk (@archnaverma) December 7, 2021

इस बच्चे की एक प्रतिशत इंसानियत भी पुलिस में हो तो देश का कल्याण हो जाए। — Shrink (@parthaiims) December 8, 2021

Thank you so much for sharing this amazing video, made my day! 🙏🏼🙏🏼😊 — sneha bose (@meet_mishti45) December 8, 2021

I wish the whole world be like this. 🙂 https://t.co/XmvYkcr972 — siddhartha mooga (@siddhu1696) December 8, 2021