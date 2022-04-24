Viral Video Today: Every social media platform, especially Instagram, is full of short videos. Some you can just scroll off, some make you smile and you just can’t resist watching them again. This is one of those videos, that is just way too cute to miss.Also Read - Viral Video: Security Police Officer Plays With Toddler at Delhi Airport. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent has received nearly 70k views and over 4,800 likes. The video shows a little boy waiting on the street for his big brother to return from school. As the boy sees his brother's school bus coming, he jumps adorably in excitement. When he sees his brother on the school bus, he points to him with pure joy and love.

As the older boy gets off the bus, he runs to his little brother and gives him a big hug. The two could be smiling and even the kids and teacher on the bus looked at the heartwarming exchange. "Eagerly waiting for his big brother to return!" reads the video caption.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Correspondent (@goodnewscorrespondent)



Isn’t it adorable?