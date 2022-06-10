Viral Video Today: Children are just pure joy, love and kindness packed in a small package that has the power to inspire adults to live like them. A heartwarming video of a toddler helping a little lamb find his mother is going viral and it is just too pure to miss.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Meets Grandma After 2 Months, Her Excited Reaction Wins Hearts Online. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page 'goodnews_movement'. "How sweet is this child helping direct the lamb to its mother. Remember we are wired to want to help others…," the caption says. The reel has received over 2.7 million views and 191k likes. Netizens found the video adorable and flooded the comments calling the boy sweet.

The reel shows the boy dressed like Super Mario in a field with a lost little lamb. The lamb lost his mother and is looking for her everywhere while crying. The boy walks with the lamb while showing the direction towards his mother. He then tags along with the lamb until the sheep comes and they are reunited.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Wasn’t that the sweetest thing?