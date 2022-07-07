Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral where a cute toddler can be sweetly kissing a deer. The video was originally posted by Jesse Ramirez on Instagram and reshared by a page called B Viral, where it has received over 349k views and 31k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Teaching A Baby How to Crawl Is The Sweetest Thing You Will See Today | Watch

The video shows the little boy, who's dressed in a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and a blue cap, out exploring in the nature with his family. The cute boy comes across a deer who calmly stands near him. As one of his parents records the video, the boy lovingly holds the deer's face and gives him a gentle kiss on his nose.

While most netizens found the video super cute and said it was the sweetest thing ever, many users were also concerned for the toddler as he could catch diseases from the deer. "Lovely and cute," an Instagram user commented. "Hello Lyme disease," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BVIRAL: New Clips EVERY Day! (@bviral)

Wasn’t that just adorable?!