Viral News: Sometimes we need to be reminded of the simplest things that we forget but know that they are true deep within. A simple Good Morning from someone can remind you that even if you had an early and hurried start to your day, it is a good and beautiful morning. Your day gets as good as you make it be and it can get as bad as you want it to be, and that depends on your perspective. How you see your day, your life, despite your mood can shift your mindset and make you see the bigger picture.

A little boy is here to help you remind something important yet simple today. The adorable video was shared on Instagram and it will surely inspire you today. It was originally posted on TikTok account 'thehoneyyfamily'. The boy's family shared the same video on their Instagram page. "Life advice from a cute little guy," the caption of the video said.

As the video begins, you see a cute little child with a smile on his face. The boy then comes close to the camera and whispers: "Let me tell you a secret…" The next moment of the video is too cute to miss and to watch only once. The boy makes cutest expression and tells you the secret.

“Life is gooooood,” he says. And isn’t it? Even if we sometimes don’t think so. The video shared by another page was posted not even a day ago and it has gone viral with over 9,700 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Adorable, isn’t it?