Viral Video: Little Boy Plays With King Cobra, Leaves Netizens Stunned. Watch

The toddler is just calmly playing with the snake while its head comes near his face.

Sanp Ka Video

Viral Video Today: A shocking video is going viral on social where a little girl can be seen playing a big and dangerous snake. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘rajibul9078’ and it has gone viral with over 16k likes. In the video, a little boy wearing a blue T-shirt could be seen chilling outside a house. Then, a king cobra, one of the most venomous and deadly snakes in the world, appears in the video.

The toddler is just calmly playing with the snake while its head comes near his face. He then even holds the cobra with its body and throws it away. The amount of comfort shown by the kid around the snake and the people recording this video makes it seem like the snake is a well-trained pet.

As anyone would be, netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the boy played with the king cobra. They appreciated how brave the child is and are even jealous of him. However, others expressed concern about letting a deadly snake near a kid. “Bchey ko ktwa rHe ho kaise insan ho,” a user commented. “Pagal ho kya Bhai baby ko kat lega,” another user wrote. “Babu god bless you,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY PLAYING WITH KING COBRA HERE:

