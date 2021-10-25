Bengaluru: The internet is full of adorable videos of kids doing funny things and heartwarming gestures, which often leave people with a smile. One such video has gone viral which shows a kid saluting a security officer at the Bengaluru airport, and social media users couldn’t be more proud of the little munchkin.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Singing Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe, Wins Hearts With Her Cuteness | Watch

In the 29-second video, a small boy is seen crossing a road at Bengaluru airport with his father. He suddenly stops, takes his hand off from his father and gazes at an official, who was standing inside his car through an open roof. Seconds later, he salutes the official, who reciprocates the gesture.

Twitter user Abhishek Kumar Jha shared the video and wrote, “Yesterday at #BLR airport…This proud moment was captured by one of my friend.” The video is set to the slow version of the song Teri Mitti as a background score. He also tagged Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Manoj Muntashir, and B Praak.

The video has gone viral, and netizens are touched the by the kid’s gesture. One user wrote, ”Ye hai humaare bharat ki sanskruti aur parvarish. Jai hind. And salute to the parents for such upbringing. Hats off.” Another wrote, ”This is the culture everyone should teach their children and youngsters. It’s always country first before anything.”

Ye hai humaare bharat ki sanskruti aur parvarish. Jai hind. And salute to the parents for such upbringing. Hats off.🙏🙏🙏 — Ruchika Bansal (@Ruchika60324418) October 24, 2021

This is the culture everyone should teach their children and youngsters. It's always country first before anything. — IShivamTheKing (@IShivamTheKing) October 24, 2021

Watched multiple time and its brought tears in my eyes everytime 🙂🙂 Lots of love for the family and their upbringing. Jai Hind🙏🙏 — Ajay Rana (@ajayranahmr) October 24, 2021

salute to all my soliders and leader of universe thank u so much shiv ji aapke sath h jine k sath bi merne k bad bhi heads offf❤️🙏🏽 — Heena Thapa (@HeenaThapa8) October 24, 2021

