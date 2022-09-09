Viral Video Today: An adorable video is putting smiles on the faces on social media users where a little boy can be seen greeting every passenger on a flight. The video was shared on Instagram by the boy’s mother, Kelli Nielson, on her Instagram ‘kellijnielson’. The reel has gone viral with more than 12.1 million views and 705k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Spiderman, Captain America Dance To Punjabi Songs, Netizens Ask Yeh Konsa Multiverse Hai

“My social little 22month old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!” Kelli wrote in the caption. In the clip, a 22-month old boy with blonde hair can be seen boarding a flight with his family. While his elder brother quietly walks down the aisle to find their seats ahead of him, the boy can be seen saying Hi and waving cutely to every passenger he passes by. The adults were delighted by the sweet boy’s greeting and said Hi back to him while laughing. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Scratches Its Back In The Funniest Way, Netizens Call It Best Pole Dance Ever. Watch

The video was also shared by the page ‘Good News Movement’ where it has received over 3 million views and 215k likes. Netizens found the toddler utterly adorable saying that he’s the sweetest boy ever. “This is probably one of the cutest videos I’ve ever seen??what a sweet young boy,” a user commented. “OMG i just want to give him a big hug,” another user wrote. “I like how he says Hi Grandma to the lady that looks like a grandma,” a user pointed out. “Send this kid to Disneyland! He’s brightening everyone’s day,” a user wrote tagging Disneyland. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Groove to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, Desis Are Obsessed | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY GREETING EVERY PASSENGER ON FLIGHT HERE:

The kid sure is brightening everyone’s day.