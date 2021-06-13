This cute viral video of a little boy showing off his skills with a group of dancers will surely help defeat your lockdown blues today. The video was shared on Twitter by former American basketball player Rex Chapman. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Claims He Got Magnetic Powers After 2 Doses of Covishield Vaccine. Watch Viral Video

He tweeted the video saying, “This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I’m here for…” Within a few days, the video has received more than 3.6 million views and 142k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Caught Hogging Food At a Party, Reacts Hilariously On Seeing The Camera. Watch

In the video, the little boy dressed in a yellow T-shirt and shorts, can be seen dancing along with a group of older boys and girls on a street. But the boy didn’t miss a single step and danced as well as the older kids. He seemed to be able to pull off almost all the dance moves effortlessly like a professional dancer. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sister Suddenly Starts Kissing The Groom on Wedding Stage, Guests Are Stunned | Watch

People in the background could be heard cheering for the boy and other dancers.

Watch the viral video below:

This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I’m here for… pic.twitter.com/ikpuHdM8CC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 9, 2021

Netizens were in awe of the adorable boy and showered praise on his cuteness and dancing skills in the comments.

A Twitter user said, “Amazing! That he is coordinated enough at his age to mimic their footsteps & keep up with them. I couldn’t keep up with aerobics routines as an adult”.