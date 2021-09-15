Viral Video: There’s no dearth of talent in India and this video going viral will prove that. After Chhattisgarh boy Sahdev Dirdo went viral for singing the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’, another kid is grabbing headlines for singing Badshah’s popular ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui’ song. In the undated video, a little boy can be seen singing the popular song on beats of dholak with full confidence and energy. From the video, it appears that the kid is in a train surrounded by other passengers, who are enjoying his performance.Also Read - Two Wild Bears Spotted Running Around and Playing with a Football in Odisha's Nabarangpur, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In the video, the kid plays the dholak while singing the song with aplomb. The innocent smile and confidence on his face while he is performing is worth watching. As he sings the song, others in the train also sing along with him and encourage him. An Instagram account uploaded the video a few days back with the caption, ‘Isko Bhi Chance Milna chahiye’.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video is going viral and has received positive views. Many people commented that like Sahdev, this kid should also get a chance and should go viral. Notably, the same video had gone viral some time back as well, but the kid has not yet been identified.

What do you think about the video?