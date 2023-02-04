Home

Little boy dances to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh' from the movie Mohabbatein and Indian are super impressed with his contagious energy and smile - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: In today’s edition of spreading joy with heartwarming viral videos, a little boy danced enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known song ‘Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band‘ from the movie Mohabbatein. The little boy was dressed in an all-black outfit as he danced in front of the mirror and recorded himself. The video that is going crazy viral on social media has over 8M views and 8K comments. Indians are super impressed with his dance moves on SRK’s popular, romantic song in the 90s. They went on to say that he gave Hrithik Roshan tough competition in the viral video.

WATCH LITTLE BOY’S BOLLYWOOD DANCE VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 杭杭头不大👦 (@lucky_hang_hang)

The viral video garnered immense love and accolades fro netizens. They dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis for the little cutie in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Omg I can’t believe 😭like seriously 😮 every beat he is matching,best best best❤️ love you boy🧿🤩😇.” Internet sensation Kili Paul also reacted o the video and wrote, “Wow 🔥🔥❤️JaiHind.” One of the users said, “OMG Indian song so happy to see you vibing to our song.” While some netizens jokingly requested to ship the kid to India.

His dance perfomance was infectious after he completely owned it. The video was nothing short of love and cuteness. Soon after the dance video on Shah Rukh Khan’s song went viral, the little one shared another dancing video. He once again captured the hearts with his endearing smile and fantastic dance skills. What do you think?