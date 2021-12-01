Viral Video: An adorable video of a little girl mispronouncing the Hindi word for knife has gone viral, making people go aww. Unable to say chakku, the Hindi word for knife, she keeps calling it kacchu. The video show a little girl standing by a table on which a plate is kept with a few peeled vegetables and a knife on it. On the other end is her mother who points to the knife and asks her what it was called. While trying to say chakku, she mispronounces it as ‘kacchu’ leaving her mother thoroughly amused.Also Read - Delhi Girl Unable to Ride New Scooty Because of The Word 'SEX' on Number Plate, People Mock & Bully Her

The video is shared on the Instagram page called me_and_my_bachchas. “How is mamma supposed to work this little girl makes me laugh so much,” reads the caption posted along with the video. “Ps: all precautions taken while working and filming,” it added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Me And Mine (@me_and_my_bachchas)

The video has gone viral and people absolutely the little girl’s adorable antics. The comment section is full of words like ‘cute’, and brimming with heart emojis. Many also shared similar instances of their siblings who mispronounce words in the same manner.

One user said, ”I just love watching her videos again and again!”, while another said, ”My brother use to say lobaill instead of mobile.” A third said, ”I m guessing sare chote bacchr yhi bolte h.. my younger brother also used to say pacchal =chappal.”

