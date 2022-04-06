Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are human’s best friends and kids absolutely love them. More so, kids also love to imitate whom they adore. One such example is a little girl who loves her pet dog so much that she wants to look at him. In a funny yet adorable video going viral on the internet, a little girl is seen applying makeup on her face in order to resemble her furry friend.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Surreal View From Top of Mount Everest With Inspiring Message. Watch

As she applies makeup, her cheeks and nose are white in colour while her eyes, tip of the nose and lips are black in colour. When asked by her mother as to why she is applying makeup, she says, “Because I want to look like my dog Francisco,”. The camera then pans towards her pet dog who looks confused. Meanwhile, her mother bursts out laughing.

The video was posted by Good News Movement’s Instagram account with a caption that reads, ”This will go down in history as one of the best good news movement posts ever..I can’t stop laughing.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video has gone viral and people just loved the girl’s adorable attempt to look like her dog. The video has close to 9 million views and more than 6 lakh likes. ”I mean, imitation is the best form of flattery,” wrote one user while another wrote, ”She did a good job 😂, very talented got the color scheme right and effectively put it on her face.” A third wrote, ”Okay but noo…sis is an artist !!! She put everything in the right place… 👏🏾 👏🏾 keep going sis…you’ll make it as an facepainter one day.”