Viral Video: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. Children especially are excited for this festival, as they to get a chance to get dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha and are seen celebrating the festival by dancing to songs dedicated to Krishna. One such video which has gone viral shows a little girl dancing to Lagaan song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’, which has left the internet delighted.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Slaps Groom for Chewing Tobacco During Wedding Ceremony | WATCH

The video shows the talented girl identified as Tania recreating Gracy Singh’s dance moves from the popular song featured in the epic movie Lagaan. In the video, she sports a yellow lehenga choli similar to the one Gracy wore for the song and dances to the song playing on an LCD television in the background. Her adorable moves and expressions are sure to make you smile.

The clip was posted on Instagram and Facebook accounts named Tania & Sony with the caption, “O krishna , i am yours and you are mine “ . “ Happy janmashtami “❤️🥰

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

Previously too, she danced along with her mother on ‘Ghoomar’ from Deepika Padukone’s 2018 film ‘Padmaavat’ which had gone viral. The duo, Tania and Sony is active on both Facebook and Instagram and often share their dance videos.

The video has received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see her dance gracefully. Many called her the ‘Cutest Radha’ while others showered appreciation in the form of love and heart emojis.

See other reactions:

The popular song, ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale, which was composed by AR Rahman for the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, is still popular among Krishna bhakts. The film starred Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.