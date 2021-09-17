Viral Video: A video of a little girl climbing a wall like a spider has gone viral, shocking social media users. In the video, the girl aged around 5, effortlessly climbs walls in minutes without any support. The girl uses her arms and legs to effortlessly scale the high wall at her house without the aid of a harness or safety gear.Also Read - Viral Video: Cadbury Recreates Its Iconic Dairy Milk Ad by Swapping Genders, Celebrates Women Cricketers | Watch

In the video, she first stands in the corner of a room and places her hands and bare feet against the two walls. She then braces herself between the two walls and pulls her body up to the ceiling. When she reaches to the top of the wall, she puts both her legs in the air and is comfortably chilling there.

The shocking act of the girl was captured on camera by the family member present in the house. Later, the video was shared on Twitter by an account called Ffs OMG Vids with a caption that said, ‘Spidergirl.’

Watch the video here:

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf 😬 pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 124 K views and more than 600 shares. While some were impressed by the skill of the little girl, others were creeped out and jokingly commented that she is possessed.

See some reactions here:

It's like something out of the Exorcist.😲😱 https://t.co/ODSpti0rGv — MrChelsea (AKA col ) London is blue 💙⭐⭐ (@MrChels33381819) September 16, 2021

Used to love doing that as a kid. Corners, doorways, furniture, my brothers & I wrecked the house. Now with 4 kids of my own karma has my number! 🙄 — Roberta (@roberta_chahoud) September 16, 2021

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to this. I’d be on medication for the rest of my days. https://t.co/7NAiQ7Tn1n — josh (@jccmm) September 16, 2021

As someone pointed out, kids can get very sticky! 👏 https://t.co/66z2DJaVYY — Robin Redmile-Gordon (@WhatNowDoc) September 16, 2021

Well, she isn’t the only to have aced this. Previously, a similar video of a Kanpur boy Yasharth Singh Gaur, has gone viral, in which he was seen climbing walls with all ease. Yasharth, a student of Class 3 from Kanpur, said that he got the inspiration of climbing walls without support after watching the Spider Man movie.