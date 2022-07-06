Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are human’s best friends and kids absolutely love them. For many kids growing up, dogs are their best companions with whom they play with and have fun. Gradually, they forge a strong and emotional bond, and are more like best friends. One such beautiful video shows a little girl exhibiting pure love for its dog as she covers him with a blanket as he sleeps. Seeing her bulldog dozing off, the girl brings a small blanket to cover him. She also pats and caresses him like a baby, and sits next to him as he sleeps.Also Read - Viral Video: Navy Officer Does Push-ups & Shouts 'I Love You Elena', Fun Kerala Wedding Wins Hearts | Watch

A Twitter account called Bulldog Lover shared the video and wrote, “Every kid should have a dog.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were touched to see the beautiful bond between the dog and the girl. One user wrote, “Its heart warming to see kids giving so much love and respect to animals good people are kind people.” Another commented, “And a good kiddo too! Treated the dog really respectfully and gently, none of the scary hugging too close…’. A third wrote, “Such a sweet gentle & pretty little girl, displaying the tender love she’s receiving.” Simply Beautiful Many shared similar experiences.

See more reactions:

Its heart warming to see kids giving so much love and respect to animals good people are kind people🧒🙏😇❤️🥰🤗 — vivaneil (@vivaneil1234) July 4, 2022

Yes, good for the child and the dog. Great protection for your child. My brother had a collie that wouldn’t let his daughter go past the sidewalk in front of the house one of the funniest things I ever saw! — Melanie Belless (@BellessMelanie) July 5, 2022

Absolutely beautiful made me smile. I lost my beautiful girl in Dec 2021 but in her final 3 years she was by my boy side every minute of the day. I loved it he says Honey a sprit now who looks over me. — Paddy James (@PaddyJa76782641) July 5, 2022

Dogs have a gift that goes beyond anything humans can grasp.

Within 1 week they learn shake in any language. — Michael Chappell (@Michael65714379) July 5, 2022

Such a sweet gentle & pretty little girl, displaying the tender love she's receiving. 😃💝

Simply Beautiful 🌷 — deborah mcgraw (@deborahmcgraw9) July 5, 2022

Such an awwdorable video!