A super cute video of a little girl dancing with her dad is going crazy viral on social media. The adorable father-daughter duo can be seen dancing to Camila Cabello's hit song Don't Go Yet. Pablo and his daughter Veronica often share their dance videos on Instagram. They posted this video a few weeks ago and it has gone viral with over 1 million views and 100k likes.

The video shows the two doing their rehearsed choreography on Don't Go Yet in their bathroom. While Veronica is on top of the counter, Pablo is dancing on the floor. They looked adorable as they danced together in the mirror with perfect coordinated steps.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronica01)

Watch the original music video of Camila Cabello’s Don’t Go Yet here: