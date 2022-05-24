Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little girl winning hearts with her beautiful dance performance. In the video, a girl can be seen dancing adorably inside a metro train. She seems to have fun as she grooves to the guitar tune of popular Bollywood song ”Main Se Meena Se Na Saki Se”, flashing a big smile on her face and apt expressions. Without a care in the world, the girl dances with innocence and happiness. She is in complete sync with their steps and dances quite effortlessly.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Slaps Girl in The Face When She Tries to Click Picture, Internet Says Ouch | Watch

An Instagram page called Sahil & Ananya, with 3.2 million followers, shared the video and wrote, ”Ye Trend.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil & Ananya 💫🦚 (@sahilgambhir_)

The video has gone viral, and people loved her adorable dance. Shared on May 16, the video has received 139,101 likes so far. ”Heheh cute bachaa,” wrote one user while another commented, ”Kiya yr aap inni cute kyu aapko dekh kar har video par comments karne ka mun karta hai shoni si gudiya.” A third wrote, ”Pagal ladki, kitni cute hai teri smile.” The comment section was full of praises for the girl, with many pouring love and heart emojis for her.

What do you think?