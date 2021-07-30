Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way of expressing oneself and also brings joy and fun to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little girl winning hearts with her beautiful dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: US Man Dances Energetically to Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Song, People Are Super Impressed | Watch

The video which is going viral shows the talented girl identified as Tania recreating Kriti Sanon’s dance moves from the song Param Sundari featured in the movie Mimi, almost perfectly. In the video, she sported a red lehenga choli similar to the one Sanon wore for the song and danced on ‘Param Sundari’ playing on an LCD television in the background. Her adorable expressions are sure to make you smile.

”YES, DANCING MAKES ME LOOK MORE BEAUTIFUL “😍 💃If you really love this video then please put one beautiful comment,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see her dance gracefully. One user wrote, ”You choti paramsundar,” while another commented, ”She nailed it.”

She also shared another picture showing off her costume for the dance:

Previously too, she danced along with her mother on ‘Ghoomar’ from Deepika Padukone’s 2018 film ‘Padmaavat’ which had gone viral. In the video, Tania and her mother Sony matched their outfits with Deepika and danced on ‘Ghoomar’ playing on an LCD television in the background.

The duo, Tania and Sony is active on both Facebook and Instagram profiles and have a total of 45K followers. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.