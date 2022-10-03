Viral Video: Everyone loves videos of kids being all goofy and adorable. It is all the more fun to watch them dancing and singing to trending songs. One such adorable video of a little girl dancing to a hit Govinda song has left people impressed, and it sure will delight you. In the video, she is dressed in a cute hoodie with two ponytails, and is seen grooving to the hit Bollywood song Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho. She steals the show with apt expressions, and enthusiastic dance moves. Chances are it might make you get up and shake a leg too.Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Commentary in Flawless Sanskrit During Gully Cricket Impresses The Internet | Watch

According to her Instagram bio, the 5-year-old girl identified as Aadhyashree Upadhyay is from Assam and was the 2nd Runner up at DID Little Master Season 5. No wonder she dances so well! The dance video was shared on Aadhyashree Upadhyay's official Instagram account. "Tum to dhokhebaj ho wada krke bhul jate ho" reads the video caption.

LITTLE GIRL DANCES TO GOVINDA SONG: WATCH VIDEO

Needless to say, her adorable expressions has made social media users her fans. Netizesn loved her dance and boombarded her with praises. One user called her, “Chota packet bada dhamaka.” Another commented, “So cute,” while others filled the comments section with love and heart emojis. A third said, “Awww what a cute dance. She made me smile. My day is made.”