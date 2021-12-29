Viral Video: Internet stars Pablo and his daughter Veronica, who have been delighting social media users with their adorable dance videos are back with another performance. This time, they have chosen Maroon 5’s popular song Moves Like Jagger. In the video, the duo can be seen grooving enthusiastically to the song with coordinated steps. The little girl dances away happily to the song with a sweet smile on her face and their dance performance is adorable. Veronica was seen wearing a floral-print dress while her father is casually dressed.Also Read - Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Surgery on 3-Year-Old Girl Suffering From 'Laughter Disorder'

“Moves like JAGGER,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronica01)

The video has gone viral with more than 41,000 likes, and netizens were simply delighted with their performance. Instagram users flooded the comments with heart emojis and praise for how cute they two looked. One user wrote, ”So cute!! Love this song choice,” while another commented, ”I love your cute faces.”

Pablo and Veronica often share video of them dancing to popular songs. They have 698k Instagram followers.