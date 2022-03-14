Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction as it’s all over the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. The Bengali song has dominated social media and is still one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. Now, a little girl has grabbed everyone’s attention with her adorable dance on the song. In a video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a little girl can be seen dressed in a school uniform as she aces dance with coordinated steps and cute expressions. As she nails the hook step, people around her watch her adorable dance.Also Read - Viral Video: PV Sindhu Grooves to Viral Kacha Badam, Her Adorable Dance Wins The Internet | Watch
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, with 117.5 K views, more than 1500 shares and several encouraging comments. Many flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praises, and called her dance ‘absolutely cute.’ ”Cuteness overloaded”, wrote one user, while another wrote, ”Aajkal ka bacche kitne smart hai.” A Twitter user wrote that the video is from Gujarat, and is believed to be from an Anganwadi school. However, the identity of the little girl is not known.
See more reactions:
Neha Kantharia, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Development, confirmed that the video is from Gujarat and wrote, “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat.”
The viral trend started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.