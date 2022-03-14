Neha Kantharia, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Development, confirmed that the video is from Gujarat and wrote, “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat.”

The viral trend started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.