Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way of expressing oneself that brings joy and fun to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little girl winning hearts with her beautiful dance performance. Notably, the girl named Tania has gone viral on previous occasions for her delightful dance videos on popular Bollywood songs. This time, she is seen dancing to Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old 'Dancing Dadi' Grooves to 'The Breakup Song', Wows The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

The video shows the talented girl recreating Kareena Kapoor’s dance moves from the popular song featured in the hit 2001 movie. In the video, she sports a pink lehenga choli similar to the one Kareena wore for the song, and dances to the song playing on an LCD television in the background. Her adorable moves and expressions are sure to make you smile.

“I like things to be modern and still have a bit of traditions,“ reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see her dance gracefully. Many called her ‘cutie’, while others showered appreciation in the form of love and heart emojis.

Previously too, she danced along with her mother Sony on ‘Ghoomar’ from Deepika Padukone’s 2018 film ‘Padmaavat’ which had gone viral. The duo, Tania and Sony is active on both Facebook and Instagram profiles and have a total of 64K followers. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.