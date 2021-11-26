Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little girl winning hearts with her beautiful dance performance. In a video going viral, the talented girl identified as Tania recreates Nora Fatehi’s dance moves from the Kusu Kusu song from Satyameva Jayate 2. The video shows Tania sporting a golden outfit as she dances to the song playing on an LCD television in the background. The clip was posted on Instagram and Facebook accounts named Tania & Sony with the caption, “She danced where others walked.”Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Shares Clip of Massive Gathering of Fans at Her Dance Show, Video Goes Viral

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

The video has wowed netizens who are impressed by the girl’s wonderful dance performance. Many showered love on her and expressed how talented she is. More than 4500 people liked the video so far and many have commented on it. The comments section is full of praises and remarks like ‘wow’, ‘superb’ and ‘amazing.’

Tania and her mother Soni both have a total of 77.6 K followers on Instagram. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.

In a similar video that went viral recently, 3 girls –who appear to live in a slum area–put up an amazing dance performance, with perfect steps on Kusu Kusu. Impressed by the dance, Nora reposted the video originally shared by Uday Singh, a participant of Dance Deewane season 3.