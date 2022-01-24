Viral Video: Internet stars Pablo and his daughter Veronica, who have been delighting social media users with their adorable dance videos are back with another performance. This time, they have chosen an Indian song and desis couldn’t be more excited. In a video going viral, the duo can be seen grooving enthusiastically to Pushpa song Srivalli. Well, we don’t really need to tell you the amount of buzz and craze the Telugu movie has generated.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Dialogue, People Say 'You Rock Bro' | Watch

In the video, the little girl grooves to the Hindi version of the song along with her father, with apt expressions and adorable moves. Though they imitated the hook step of the song, they added a little twist to it. While Veronica is on top of the counter, Pablo is dancing on the floor. They looked adorable as they danced together in the mirror with matching T-shirts and perfect coordinated steps. ”We thank everyone who is with us and follows our videos. Kisses for you,” the video is captioned.

Watch the viral video:

The video has gone viral with more than 4.7 lakh likes, and Indians were simply delighted with their performance. One user said, ”Wow sending love from India was hoping for you to dance on an Indian song.. waiting for more !!!” Another commented, ”nailed it 😍Pablo and Veronica love from India.” A third wrote, ”This is cute ❤️ love from india. Also this song is trending among indians around the world. Keep posting. Loved your content.”

Pablo and Veronica often share video of them dancing to popular songs. They have 882k Instagram followers.