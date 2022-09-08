Viral Video: Internet stars Pablo and his daughter Veronica, who have been delighting social media users with their adorable dance videos are back with another rocking performance. This time, they have chosen the immensely popular song Cheap Thrills by Sia. In the video, Pablo along with his daughter Veronica can be seen grooving enthusiastically to the song while lip-syncing the lyrics. The little girl dances away happily to the song with a sweet smile on her face while her father also aces the hook steps of the song. They look adorable as they dance together in front of the mirror with perfect coordinated steps and matching clothes. Since being shared last month , the video has over 9 lakh likes and more than 2,800 comments.Also Read - Viral Video of Boy & Girl Dancing Joyfully on An Empty Street at Night Delights The Internet | Watch

FATHER AND DAUGHTER DANCE TO CHEAP THRILLS: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronicaoficial)

As usual, the internet loved the dynamic duo and their impressive dance. Instagram users flooded the comments with heart emojis and praise for how cute they two looked. One user wrote, “You two are the best.” Another commented, “lovely family.”

Pablo and Veronica often share video of them dancing to popular songs. They have 2.3 million Instagram followers.