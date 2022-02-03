Viral Video: Internet stars Pablo and his daughter Veronica, who have been delighting social media users with their adorable dance videos, have now hopped into the viral Kacha Badam trend. In a video going viral, the Portuguese father and daughter duo can be seen grooving enthusiastically to viral Bengali song, which has taken the internet by storm. While Veronica is on top of the counter, Pablo is dancing on the floor. They looked adorable as they danced together in the mirror with perfect coordinated steps.Also Read - Meet Bhuban Badyakar, Peanut Seller-Turned-Singer With Viral Song 'Kacha Badam'

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronicaoficial)

The video has gone viral with more 70,000 likes, and Indians were simply delighted with their performance. One user wrote, ”Rocking as always,” while another commented, ”Awesome brother love from India.” Pablo and Veronica often share video of them dancing to popular songs. They have 966k Instagram followers.

A few days back, a peanut seller from West Bengal had gone crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.