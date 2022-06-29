Viral Video: Need a reason to smile? Then watching videos of little children being all cute and innocent will definitely delight you. One such video has resurfaced on social media featuring a little girl who who falls asleep while eating an ice cream. However, despite not being able to even open her eyes, she remains adamant on finishing the treat. The video shows the cute girl sitting in a car, with the seat belt on. She is holding an ice cream in her hand, and keeps licking it, while not being able to stay awake. She is so sleepy that her eyes are closed, yet her tongue is out and she is seen repeatedly searching for the ice cream.Also Read - Spooky Viral Video Shows Little Boy Disappearing Mid-Ride At Fair, Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

A Twitter account called Storyful Viral shared the video and wrote, ”After that first week of school, a lot of kids may well be like Baylee here All she wants to do is finish her ice cream – but couldn’t keep her eyes from closing!”

Watch the viral video here:

After that first week of school, a lot of kids may well be like Baylee here All she wants to do is finish her ice cream – but couldn't keep her eyes from closing! 📹 Lizzie Dupnik pic.twitter.com/gEnwOzu43W — Storyful Viral (@StoryfulViral) February 15, 2022

The video is old but has resurfaced on Twitter again, and making people smile at her innocence. The video is also making people nostalgic, and reminding them of their childhood days.

