Viral Video Today: A video is going viral that has left social media users outraged over the bad parenting caught on CCTV. According to reports, the shocking incident took place at a traffic intersection in Ningbo, a city in eastern China just south of Shanghai.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Consoles Man Having Emotional Breakdown, Pats His Back Adorably. Watch

The clip shows a little girl leaning out of the window of a car’s back seat at a red light. As the car pulls away, the girl accidentally falls out of the window. Meanwhile, the parents driving the car don’t even realise that their kid has fallen or is missing from the car and keep driving. Several cars spot the girl lying on the road and a few people rush to help her. Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Man Catches Younger Brother As He Falls From Terrace, Both Escape Unharmed. Watch

A man can be seen picking up the child and taking her to the sidewalk. Her family or the car she fell out of is still nowhere to be seen. The girl was taken to a local hospital and sustained minor injuries. The good samaritans contacted the police once the child was safe. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Mysterious Sinkhole Opens Near Mine in Chile, Leaves Scientists Baffled | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Heights of Careless parents.#China – Child falls out of #car window in Ningbo, China. pic.twitter.com/rowxkQL62P — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 3, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter with the following caption, “Heights of Careless parents”. Netizens expressed anger at the girl’s parents and how they didn’t even know that their kid fell on the road and wasn’t in the car with them. A user commented saying, “Unbelievable callouousness”.

What are your thoughts on the video?