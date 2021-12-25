Internet stars Pablo and his daughter Veronica are back at it again with another amazing dance video. While this one is old, it resurfaced on social media and is going viral. The video was uploaded their Instagram page ‘pabloeveronica01’, where their 690k followers often see them dancing together to famous songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Father & Daughter Dance to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Nail The Hook Steps | Watch

In this video, they’re seen wearing retro disco-themed outfits performing on the hit classic song Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees. Veronica is dressed in a red shirt and red bell-bottom pants while her dad Pablo is formally dressed in a white shirt and black trousers. They look adorable as they dance with coordination on the song. Their cool glasses also contribute to their cute retro looks. Also Read - This Viral Video of Little Girl Dancing With Her Dad on Camila Cabello’s Don’t Go Yet is Too Cute to Miss

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronica01)

The video has received over 6,200 likes. The father-daughter duo once again stole the hearts of netizens who loved this video. Instagram users flooded the comments with heart emojis and praise for how cute they two looked. Here are some of the comments from the post: