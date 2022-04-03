We have already one child star come from Chhattisgarh, maybe it’s time for another. 10-year-old boy Sahdev Dirdo became an Internet sensation overnight for singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar which went crazy viral. He even recorded the song’s cover with Badshah.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Sings Ab Ke Sawan Mein on the Roadside, Soulful Performance Delights Netizens. Watch

Now, an 8-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh is going viral for her soulful singing. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Awanish Sharan a day and it has already received over 125k views and 7,300 likes. “What a lovely voice,” the police officer tweeted with the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahedev Dirdo Dances On Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani. Watch

The video shows a little girl named Muri Murami singing the song Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu from the film starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji. Muri studies in a government school in Dantewada district. She wore her school uniform in the video and looked adorable as she sang in her melodious voice.

Netizens loved how beautifully the little girl sang the song. Twitter users said she will be a big star one day and called her the ‘next Lata Mangeshkar’. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Talent is hidden in every corner of our country

