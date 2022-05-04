Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on social media that will just melt your heart today. The video shows a little girl thanking her grandfather by giving him a hug for taking her to see a Disney show. The heartwarming video was posted on Instagram by the girl’s mother Maria Galati Hill with the following caption: ‘Thanking her grandpa for taking her to Disney on Ice’. The reel has received over 31.8k views and 1,455 likes.Also Read - Adorable Video of Little Girl Singing & Performing With Her Pet Dog Will Make You Smile | Watch

The clip starts with the little girl, who looks like a beautiful Disney princess herself, watching the Disney on Ice show while standing in her grandpa’s lap. She then smiles as looks at her favourite Disney characters performing while ice-skating. You can see the pure joy on her face as she watches the show from the audience while her grandpa holds her. Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Plays on Slide With Little Girl, Adorably Wags Tail. Watch

She then turns around and gives her grandpa a tight hug and then goes back to watching the show again. The way the girl beams with happiness while watching the show and how she thanks her grandpa is just too cute to miss. Also Read - Little Girl Applies Makeup to Look Like Her Pet Dog, Adorable Video Will Leave You Smiling | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Galati Hill (@mariagalatihill)

Adorable, wasn’t it?