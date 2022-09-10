Viral Video Today: The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival concluded a day ago people across Maharashtra and other parts of India immersed Lord Ganesh idols in various water bodies. While a family was taking their Ganpati idol for immersion, a little girl refused to let Bappa go from her home for the visarjan.Also Read - Ganesh Visarjan 2022: 19 People Dead During Immersion Of Ganesh Idols In Maharashtra

On the last day of the festival, the family was taking their idol for immersion in the trunk of their car when their daughter stopped them. A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media that shows the girl crying and hugging the idol in the car as her family tries to convince her to let Ganpati go. Also Read - Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Devotees In Large Nos Turn Up For Immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol

At one point, the girl even tries to sit in Bappa’s lap, refusing for the visarjan of the idol. Some women try to pick her off the idol, telling her Bappa will come back home next year, but the girl keeps crying while holding onto the idol and refuses to let go. Her family eventually manages to pull her apart from the idol and takes it for the visarjan. The video was shared with the caption, “Mere Bappa ko mat le jaao.” Also Read - Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For An All-Time Record Of Rs 24.60 Lakh!

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRL HUGGING GANESH IDOL AND CRYING BEFORE IMMERSION HERE:

That was adorable and heartbreaking at the same time.