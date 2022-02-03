Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. From children to adults, everyone is seen participating in the Srivalli challenge. Now, a video of a little girl grooving to the Srivalli song and and imitating Allu Arjun’s steps, has gone viral. Notably, the girl named Tania has gone viral on previous occasions for her delightful dance videos on popular Bollywood songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Hardik Pandya & His Nani Groove to Pushpa's Srivalli Song, Allu Arjun Reacts | Watch

The video shows the talented girl recreating Allu Arjun’s hook step from the popular song that is going viral on social media. In the video, she sports a checkered shirt and pants, just like Allu Arjun and dances to the song being playing on an LCD television in the background. Her adorable moves and perfect expressions are sure to make you smile.

The video was captioned as, ””Coz it’s TRENDING”.😜😍”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

The video has gone viral, and people are loving the adorable dance. Many showered appreciation in the form of love and heart emojis. Notably, Tania and her mother Soni both have a total of 108 K followers on Instagram. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.

The Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is a box-office hit and was directed by Sukumar.