Viral Video: Dance is a beautiful way of expressing oneself and also brings joy and fun to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s a little girl winning hearts with her beautiful dance performance. Notably, the girl named Tania has gone viral on previous occasions for her delightful dance videos on popular Bollywood songs. This time, she is seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.Also Read - Little Girl Dances to Moves Like Jagger With Her Dad, Steals The Show With Her Cuteness | Watch

The video shows the talented girl recreating Katrina Kaif’s dance moves from the popular song that is going viral on social media. In the video, she sports a white saree choli similar to the one Katrina wore for the song and dances to the song playing on an LCD television in the background, without missing a beat. Her energetic moves and perfect expressions are sure to make you smile.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

The video has gone viral, and received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see her energetic dance. Many showered appreciation in the form of love and heart emojis. Notably, Tania and her mother Soni both have a total of 88.4 K followers on Instagram. The two often share their dance videos on their Facebook as well as Instagram handle.

Here are some reactions:

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena in the 1994 film Mohra. 25 years later, the revamped version of the song was used in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and picturised on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.