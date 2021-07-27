Viral Video: Making the nation proud, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics by bagging a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category weightlifting event on Saturday. Needless to say, this historic achievement is an inspiration to all girls who want to make their mark in weightlifting. Well, just how inspiring her win is evident from the fact that now little girls have started imitating her and want to be like her.Also Read - VIDEO: Mirabai Chanu Returns Home, Recieves a Warm Welcome at Airport | WATCH

On Tuesday, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared a video of a little girl, presumably his daughter, lifting weights and imitating Chanu as if she were receiving the medal on the Olympics stage. The video shows the girl first powdering her hands, bowing down to the barbell and then lifting it. She then waves around while wearing a medal as the television in the background shows the actual footage of Chanu’s weightlift.

Weightlifter and Commonwealth games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam shared the video with the caption, “Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration. Watch it here:

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

The adorable video also caught the attention of Mirabai Chanu who praised it as cute. “So cute. Just love this,” she wrote on Twitter.

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

The video his going crazy viral and people love the fact that the little girl for drawing inspiration from real-life heroes. Many also applauded the Olympic silver medallist for being an inspiration.

One user wrote, ”Awww this is so cute and absolutely love the idea instead of imitating some film star she is imitating real life star,” while a second one commented, ”I’ve watched it some 10 times. Still can’t get enough of it. More@mirabai_chanu ‘s will emerge thanks to her inspiring achievement.”

Here are more reactions:

Beautiful ! Blessings to the young girl👩who is the bright future of India Congratulations 💐 to the proud father ! This is how .@mirabai_chanu is inspiring younger 👭 👫 👬 generation of athletes ⛹️ 🏇 ⛷️ 🏂 🇮🇳#Mirabai_chanu#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020 .@Media_SAI

.@KirenRijiju — निमज्जन प्रकाश (@1deshbhakthindu) July 27, 2021

U never know , One day this cute little one Will Lift the hightst weight and bring Golden glory to our country. Dreams Do come true.. u have to work hard that's all.. — Gaurav Juyal (@DeewanSaab) July 27, 2021

This is how champions bring out a revolution in India. I am sure this kid will be a big name in future — Kailash 🇮🇳 (@klash233) July 27, 2021

How much inspiration the children of the country get from any achiever, there is proof in front of everyone! Thank you very much Meera ji. — Hari Saran Thakur (@HariSaranThak10) July 27, 2021

This is how one inspire the next generation. Kudos… Keep up the fire in her… Let her bring more laurels to this magnificent nation. — krishnan s (@_skrishnan) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu, stands a chance of winning gold with reports emerging that China’s weightlifter Zhihui Hou will be tested by the anti-doping authorities. As per an ANI report, China’s Zhihui Hou who won the women’s 49kg weightlifting gold has been asked to undergo a doping test by the authorities at the Tokyo Games. If Zhihui fails the test, it would make Mirabai the first woman ever to win a Gold medal in weightlifting for India.