Udupi: Little kids know how to enjoy life as they have no inhibitions and express themselves openly. One such adorable video of a little girl having an impromptu dance performance with street artists has delighted Twitter. In the video, a girl joined some street artists performing a folk dance from Karnataka’s Udupi. The video first shows a woman a dancer with a little girl and honouring his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then invites and encourages the girl to dance with him. After a few seconds, the the girl gets into the groove and imitates the dancers and dances with full gusto and enthusiasm. Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

The viral clip was posted on Twitter by a tourism page Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi), with a caption that reads, “OMG! this is super cute.”

Watch the video here:

OMG ! this is super cute 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39 — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the page shares some information about the folk dance. “Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami.”

Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami. — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

A Twitter user commented on the video and wrote, “Remember watching and getting fascinated by Puli Vesham as a child in Hyderabad too!!!! Gone are those days and street artists” Another commented, “cute & wow at the same time.mostly kids of that age fear looking at their attire but this little girl danced with them..” “The lil girl is A! And kudos to the parents for inculcating these traditions and values in children…,” commented a third.