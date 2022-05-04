Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media that is just too cute for you to miss today. The video was uploaded on Instagram on the page 4-year-old influencer from Nepal, Samaira Thapa, who has 495k followers on Instagram. This video where she’s lip-syncing to a Bollywood classic has received nearly 18 million views and over 640k likes.Also Read - Little Girl Gives Grandpa Thank You Hug For Taking Her to Disney on Ice. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

The video shows the adorable little girl playing wearing a white top with a matching hairband along with pink pants and a black bindi. She could be seen playing with her hair and acting to the lyrics of the song with the cutest expressions ever.

She then lip-syncs to the following lyrics "Ek to surat pyaari, Upar se gusse ki laali. Bachna ae dil aaj hai, Koi bijli girne waali….Yeh bijli giri to, Tum hi pe giregi. Jaa pyaar karne Waale teri khair nahin…"

These lyrics are from Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi’s song ‘Yeh Parda Hata Do’ from the 1969 film ‘Ek Phool Do Mali’ starring Sadhana and Sanjay Khan.

Watch the viral video here:

Adorable, wasn’t it?