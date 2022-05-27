Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where two little kids are having a reunion and it is just too cute to miss. The video was shared on Instagram by the page Goodnews Movement. It has received more than 1.9 million views and 115k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy German Shepherd Meets Kittens For The First Time, His Reaction is So Pure | Watch

"I needed to see this today. This exchange is the sweetest. 'I missed you.' Oliver: 'I love you too, Eryn'" the video caption reads. The video shows a cute little girl named Eryn meeting her best friend Oliver after two whole months. Eryn could be seen leaving her mom's side who was filming them and running to the cute little boy.

"Hey Eryn," the boy says as he sees his BFF. "Oliver!," the girl says in the cutest voice ever. "I missed you!" Eryn says as she goes and hugs Oliver. He then hugs her back like shyly and replies, "I love you too!" Isn't this just adorable?

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?