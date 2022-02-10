Viral Video: Ahead of its release on February 25, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is generating a lot of buzz online. Many on the internet are now recreating Gangubai Kathiawadi’s iconic and powerful dialogues. Now, a video of a little girl recreating Alia’s dialogues from the movie has gone viral. In the video, the girl identified as Kiara Khanna can be seen wearing white saree just like Alia Bhatt does in the movie, with a big bindi. She perfectly mimics Alia’s dialogues from the movie with adorable expressions.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Kisses Wife Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening, Paps Hoot For Them - Watch Video

The video has been shared on Instagram by Kiara's mother Shivani J Khanna. "This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you'll like kiaras act," the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people can’t help but be amazed at her superb acting skills. The comments section is full of praises for her, with people calling her Choti Alia. ”She is soooo cute,” wrote one user while another said, eally awesome acting yr… Expression to bhut hi jada behterinn.” ”Absolutely stunning”, said another.