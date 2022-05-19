Viral Video: Children learn by observing adults and are often found imitating their actions. One such adorable moment has been caught on camera showing a little girl imitating dance steps of adults. The video starts with a dance instructor teaching a couple of dance moves to a group of adults. Meanwhile, the little girl stands in front of the instructor and displays utmost confidence as she copies each and every step quite perfectly. She is in complete sync with their steps and dances quite effortlessly. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she grows up to be a fantastic dancer.Also Read - Viral Video: Queen Makes Surprise Appearance At London Train Station For Opening of Elizabeth Line. Watch

The wholesome clip was shared by @TheFigen on Twitter with the caption, “Some are born with rhythm.”

Watch the video here:

Some are born with rhythm. pic.twitter.com/EAgiQSTB1G — Figen (@TheFigen) May 17, 2022

Needless to say, the video is making people smile and people are pouring love for the cute girl in the comments section. Some applauded her talent and praised her flawless dance moves. One user wrote, ”children’s observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us.” Another commented, ”She’s got them moves down!” A third wrote, ”Oh my goodness, she is so adorable.” A fourth said, “It appears the leader of the group is following the footsteps of the cutie and not otherwise.. nevertheless she is perfect.”

See more reactions:

children's observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us #childbrain #ChildrensDay #music https://t.co/7cTQfnibn1 — Rakesh (@justrocky786) May 18, 2022

She’s got them moves down! https://t.co/ZZJBlIfL5Y — James McNamara (@jmcthefirst) May 18, 2022

Never in my life have I been able to do this even for 5 five seconds. https://t.co/q1CmZ3G0rP — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) May 17, 2022

Oh my goodness, she is so adorable https://t.co/EHrIvgUjtE — Paula 🇺🇸 (@pc_mj1981) May 17, 2022

So cute, right?