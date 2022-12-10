Viral Video: Little Girl Performs Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja Like Pakistani Girl In Front of Mirror. Watch

The clip shows a girl called Maneeha singing the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

Trending News: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. While there are many amazing versions of the dance, some video creators are even making fun of the trend by sharing funny and creative reels.

Now, an adorable video is going viral on social media where a little girl can be seen dancing to the viral song in front of the mirror. The clip shows a girl called Maneeha singing the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. It was shared on the girl’s Instagram page and has garnered over 2 million views. “Maneeha’s Version of ‘Mera dil ye pukare aajaa’,” the caption said.

In the video, you can see the little girl staring at herself in the mirror as she adorably sings the song and recreates the same dance steps. While looking at herself in the mirror, she keeps singing the song without a single care in the world. She sings the wrong lyrics a few times, but her performance is cute and enjoyable nonetheless.

That’s the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today!