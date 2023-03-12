Home

Viral

Viral Video: Little Girl Performs Perfect Backflip But Is It Safe? Watch

Viral Video: Little Girl Performs Perfect Backflip But Is It Safe? Watch

Parents also observe how physically active their child is or if they have a flair or an aptitude for any particular sport or game.

Viral Video: Little Girl Performs Perfect Backflip But Is It Safe? Watch

Viral Video: Don’t we just love and dote on our children? Of course, we all do and we just want the best of everything for them, right from the best nursing care to the best of toys, the best education, the best career, and anything and everything that is just best for the apples of our eyes. As responsible parents, we make sure that as our children grow up, they get the best nourishment so they can lead healthy lives. Also, we want them to be successful in their studies as well as games and sports. For this, it is very important that we identify their leanings and interests. Depending on their interests, we must encourage them to go for that respective field.

Parents also observe how physically active their child is or if they have a flair or an aptitude for any particular sport or game. Depending on that, they can follow that stream and who knows they might go on to make a name for themselves in the future.

You may like to read

This viral video shows a small girl, maybe about three or barely four years old. She is doing a backflip while someone is recording a video while the song by Beyoncé ft Jack White “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is playing in the background.

The video is shared on Twitter by Cosas de la vida @cosasdevida_12 with the caption, “Movimiento espectacular, Translated from Spanish – spectacular movement”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Movimiento espectacular pic.twitter.com/xokpFas96R — Cosas de la vida (@cosasdevida_12) March 12, 2023

The thought does cross my mind if it is safe and wise to let such a small child perform such a dangerous stunt. In my opinion, NO!

Your feedback about the same would be very much appreciated and valued.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.