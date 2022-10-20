Viral Video Today: While most kids get scared on seeing huge predators, this little girl just wanted to play with a lion but a glass window was in the middle, fortunately. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘nature_friendly_earth’ with the following caption: ‘She is so brave’. It has gone viral with over 19.2 million views and 1.4 million likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Giraffe Saves Her Baby From Lioness, Makes Her Run. Watch

In the video, a cute little girl wearing a white dress and matching hairband can be seen banging on the glass window of a lion enclosure. A lioness can be seen also trying to interact with the toddler by scratching the strong glass. The little girl could be seen joyfully looking at the lioness and playing with it through the window.

Netizens found the video adorable but also told the parents to be careful of letting their babies near dangerous animals. "That kat is looking at a snack," a user commented. "Lmaooo the cat bouta tear her up is what she saying ahahahhja," another user wrote. "The lion said na you might be playing but I'm not," a third user wrote.

A budding animal lover!