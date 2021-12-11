A shocking video is going viral on social where a little girl can be seen playing a gigantic snake. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘snake._.world’ and it has gone viral with over 91,000 views. In the video, a cute little girl wearing a red T-shirt, pants and blue sandals could be seen chilling outside a house. Then, a python appears in the video.Also Read - Man Finds 5-Feet-Long Snake Hiding in His Newly Purchased Sofa. See Pics

The camera then pans out and shows the real size of the snake from a distance. We find out just how big the python is and the girl is just calmly playing with it. She then lies on top of the python's huge body and cuddles it while smiling. The amount of comfort shown by the girl around the snake and the people recording this video makes it seem like the python is a well-trained pet.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

As anyone would be, netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the girl played with the python. They appreciated how brave the girl is. Several netizens even said they were jealous of the girl and wished that they could do that. Here are some of the comments from the post: