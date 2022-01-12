Viral Video: An adorable video of a little girl playing pretend makeup with her dad has gone viral, delighting social media users. The video was posted by IPS officer Vijaykumar, who is the SP in the Economic Offence Wing of the Tamil Nadu police department, on Twitter.Also Read - Viral Video: Eatery Cook Caught Spitting on Dough For Making Rotis in UP's Kakori, Arrested | Watch

In the wholesome video, the IPS officer is seen sitting on floor with his daughter Nila standing in front of him, with a lipstick in her hand. She applies lipstick on her dad and says to him that he looks like a doll. She proceeds to put more pretend makeup on him and tells him that she is doing so to make him look beautiful.

He shared the video and wrote, ”daughters/ children bring all the happiness to the world. my daughter Nila with me.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with 282K views and people love the sweet daughter-father bond. One user wrote, “You are an amazing dad to let this little one do that to you. She is a cutie and look how seriously she is taking her job.” Another wrote, ”All fathers are super heroes for sweet daughters you are very lucky having a daughter.”

Here are more reactions:

Wow wow wow!! Simply adorable 🤗 — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 9, 2022

Only daughters have guts to put lipstick on an IPS officer 👌🏼 — Yogesh (@YogeshKD2228) January 9, 2022

Father- Daughter Love.💕💕

This is so adorable.

And Nila is performing the task so immaculately. Beautiful.😀 Sheer Happiness. — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) January 9, 2022

Only princess has power to control their Dad by their innocent love😄dad's little princess forever🤗🤗 — S.Karthika (@skarthika1) January 9, 2022

Sir I seriously haven’t understood a single word but still felt the love and bonding between a Loving Child & A Caring Father 🥰💐 — Manu Sharma (@ManuSha71103391) January 9, 2022

Sir really happy to see you enjoying with your kid which is our world at the same time which reveals the real heart ❤️ of Dr Vijayakumar IPS 🙏🙏🙏🤙 — Teekaraman@DCC Vellore (@Teekara20375976) January 9, 2022

Such a Beautiful relationship between father and daughter. How responsible and caring is the little princess 😊👌 — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) January 10, 2022

