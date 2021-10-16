Viral Video: A video of a little girl seeking permission from airport security to give her aunt a goodbye hug has gone viral on the social media and it’s cuteness overload. The 17-second-clip shows the toddler taking baby steps towards a security officer deployed at an airport terminal. She goes to him and signals with her hand that she wants to meet her aunt.Also Read - Is Your Partner loyal to You? Find out With These Common Signs | Love Guru, Your Relationship Expert

The officer nods in agreement and the child rushes towards her aunt. The aunt too runs towards her and lifts the girl into her arms. “She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport,” read the caption of the video shared by a Twitter user named @KaptanHindostan. Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Men Fight Violently Over School Principal’s Post | WATCH Here

The adorable clip has garnered over 6 lakh views and 20,000 retweets until now.

“Brought me to tears,” a user wrote in Hindi, while another praised the security personnel at the airport. “Good gesture by airport authority…Cute baby.” Others suggested children are more interesting than adults and their innocence is praiseworthy.

Good gesture by airport authority..

It was not clear at which airport the video was recorded or who did it, but several people commented on the Twitter post that it was Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

